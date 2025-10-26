Whipplewood Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Whipplewood Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $362.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

