Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $545.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LII. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $676.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $592.00 to $501.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $535.00 to $475.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $600.17.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $495.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $485.47 and a 12-month high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.29. Lennox International had a return on equity of 91.96% and a net margin of 15.74%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total value of $177,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lennox International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 118.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

