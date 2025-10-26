Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 125 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHW opened at $94.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.