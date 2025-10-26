Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. $NUV Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,723 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.02 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

