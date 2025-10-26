Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $15,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. New Hampshire Trust lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $77.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.48.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

