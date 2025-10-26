Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $52,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,971. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $573.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

