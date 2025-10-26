Hixon Zuercher LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth $13,020,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 126.0% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 97,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,215,000 after acquiring an additional 54,360 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
American Tower Stock Up 0.6%
AMT stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $234.33.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 247.27%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
