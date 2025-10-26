Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $238.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $258.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.71, for a total value of $2,437,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,148,157.78. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

