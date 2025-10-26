Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 10,687 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $75,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

