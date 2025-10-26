Amphenol Corporation $APH Stock Holdings Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after purchasing an additional 141,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.77.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.73. The stock has a market cap of $163.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $137.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

