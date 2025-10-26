Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $100.62 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,037 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.5% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Applied Materials worth $100,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.15.

AMAT opened at $228.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

