Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,445 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 330,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 635,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,019,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,529,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.54.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.