Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,227,258,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,150,000 after purchasing an additional 256,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:DE opened at $473.01 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.88 and a 200-day moving average of $489.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $535.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

