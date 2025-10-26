Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 600 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.07 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $142.35. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

