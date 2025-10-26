Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $33,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $281.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.65 and its 200-day moving average is $280.91. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

