Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AT&T by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

