PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Holdings Increased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price target on PayPal and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

