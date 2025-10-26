New Hampshire Trust Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $482,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DUK opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.47. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

