New Hampshire Trust Buys 123 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6%

UNP stock opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.39. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

