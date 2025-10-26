First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Position Reduced by Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 1.6% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 175.8% in the first quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 260.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 184.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4%

RDVY opened at $67.64 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

