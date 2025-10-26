VestGen Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc $TT

VestGen Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $425.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.36 and a 200 day moving average of $415.21.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $464.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.