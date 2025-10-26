VestGen Investment Management Buys 9,288 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

VestGen Investment Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 320.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the quarter. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of WFC stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The stock has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

