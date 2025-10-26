iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $196.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

