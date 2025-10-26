iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 593,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,805,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $477.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $478.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $460.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.60. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

