Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Position Boosted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 132.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 4.5%

NYSE ITW opened at $245.91 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.86.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

