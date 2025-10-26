Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Phillip Securities raised Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $731.16.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $645.22 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $376.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $696.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $676.82.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.