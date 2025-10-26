FSR Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

FSR Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FSR Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.