University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $8.97 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 252.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.0%

PM opened at $157.69 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

