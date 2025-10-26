Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.5%

PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $29.17.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.