VestGen Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

VestGen Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of VestGen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. VestGen Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,449,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $964,000. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 345,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17,142.9% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VTV opened at $188.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.85. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

