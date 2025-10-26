iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Shares Acquired by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

