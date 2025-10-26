Atlatl Advisers LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Atlatl Advisers LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock valued at $922,447 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.2%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.