Atlatl Advisers LLC Sells 73 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Atlatl Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,952 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.9%

LIN opened at $446.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $486.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

