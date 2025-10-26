McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,236 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

