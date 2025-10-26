BIP Wealth LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

BIP Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

DIS opened at $111.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

