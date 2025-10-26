QV Investors Inc. Buys 270 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Walt Disney by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 118,989 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $10,305,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $111.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

