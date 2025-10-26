QV Investors Inc. Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1,539.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

