Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Acquired by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110,903 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 4.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $43,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after buying an additional 364,515 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,220,000 after purchasing an additional 999,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

