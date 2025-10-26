Dodds Wealth LLC Sells 327 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Dodds Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.3% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $680.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $681.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $619.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

