Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Decreased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.3% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,495,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.70.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.74.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

