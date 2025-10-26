Darden Wealth Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Darden Wealth Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,710,218,000 after acquiring an additional 849,091 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. CICC Research upped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.70.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $433.72 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.25 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.06 and its 200 day moving average is $340.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

