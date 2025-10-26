Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Acquires 665 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 485.7% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 170,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,954,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20,400.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $223.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.53. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $258.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

