Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.25. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.