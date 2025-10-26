AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Has $18.64 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.25.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
