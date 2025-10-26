Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.25. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.