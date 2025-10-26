Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $40,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,389,677 shares of company stock valued at $575,795,321. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.39 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

