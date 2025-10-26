Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 440 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.25. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%.The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

