Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 4,670 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1%

JNJ opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.25. The firm has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

