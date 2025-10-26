Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $489.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $491.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

