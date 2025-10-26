Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,422 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 14.1% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $462,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 38,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

